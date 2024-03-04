Watch this father-daughter dance that caught all the wedding guests off guard

Most father-daughter dances are lovely moments featuring a dad and a young bride swaying back and forth to a sentimental song. While Kalista Kassidy Caufield’s dance with her father, Doug Miller, started off that way — with a slow dance to “My Little Girl” — it soon switched to the two breaking out choreographed moves to a highly non-traditional mashup of songs, including “Let’s Get Loud” and “Baby Got Back.”

You can see their dance in this TikTok video on Caulfield’s account, which she captioned “When you and your dad surprise everyone at your wedding … wait for it!”

Caufield is a professional dancer and model whose mom is also a professional dance coach and choreographer. Caufield and her sister used to be members of the Lancer Dancers, which performed at games for professional indoor soccer team the Rochester Lancers before it merged with Western New York Flash Academy in 2023. Miller was the Lancers’ head coach and continues to run soccer camps and lessons in Florida.

All to say, Caufield, 21, definitely has dancing — and athleticism — in her blood. Miller, 54, was game for the wedding dance idea when his daughter presented it to him.

“It was definitely my idea, but it didn’t take much convincing for my dad to be on board,” Caufield told People. “He’s a girl dad so he’s used to this kind of stuff. He actually thought it was a great idea because he knew that he would be emotional on my wedding day and he thought this would help him take his mind off of crying during our dance.”

Caufield and her now-husband, Jack, had a destination wedding in the Florida Keys in October, though Caufield didn’t post her wedding video online until mid-February. It has since received more than 75,400 likes and 1.1 million views on TikTok.

Dad and daughter worked hard for those likes, practicing every Sunday for a month and a half leading up to the wedding under the guidance of Caufield’s dance coach mom.

The bride’s mother also choreographed the first dance for the newlyweds, which you can see here spliced between rehearsals and the actual wedding dance.

Caufield said the dance created a truly memorable moment at the wedding. And for her, the best part was watching her grandparents’ reactions by video later on — they were laughing so hard they were crying.

