These are the movies you’ll be able to catch at this year’s Film on the Rocks

DENVER — Whether you’re into horror, dramas, comedies or action, Film on the Rocks will certainly deliver with its lineup for the 2026 season.

Announced Friday by Denver Film and Denver Arts and Venues, the 27th season of Film on the Rocks kicks off Monday, June 8, with “The Princess Bride” and runs through Monday, Aug. 10, with a showing of the 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park.”

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” and Paul Feig’s “Bridesmaids” are also on the program this year.

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Live performances by School of Rock, The Reminders, Wheelchair Sports Camp, DeVotchKa and May Be Fern, as well as a special presentation by paleontologist and National Geographic Explorer Tyler Lyson, will precede the screenings.

“Film on the Rocks is one of those quintessential Colorado summer experiences. Iconic films, live music and a vibrant crowd all coming together at Red Rocks,” said Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith in a prepared statement. “This year’s lineup really leans into that mix of nostalgia and big-screen fun, and we can’t wait to kick things off!”

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. each night of Film on the Rocks with the pre-show entertainment happening at 7 p.m., and the film showings beginning at 8:30 p.m. Local comedian, actor and event host Janae Burris will host each show.

Check out the full 2026 Film on the Rocks lineup below:

“The Princess Bride”

Director: Rob Reiner

Monday, June 8, 8:30 p.m.

Featuring a pre-show performance by School of Rock

“Sinners”

Director: Ryan Coogler

Monday, June 22, 8 p.m.

Featuring a pre-show performance by The Reminders

“Little Miss Sunshine”

Directors: Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris

Monday, July 13, 8:30 p.m.

Featuring a pre-show opening performance by Wheelchair Sports Camp, followed by headliner DeVotchKa

“Bridesmaids”

Director: Paul Feig

Monday, Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m.

Featuring a pre-show performance by May Be Fern

“Jurassic Park”

Director: Steven Spielberg

Monday, Aug. 10, 8:30 p.m.

Featuring a pre-show presentation by paleontologist and National Geographic explorer Tyler Lyson