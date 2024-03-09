The Oscars are almost here. Here's what to know and how to watch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a winter barrage of award shows — the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Grammys — the grandaddy of them all, the Academy Awards, are around the corner.

The 96th Oscars may be a coronation for “Oppenheimer,” which comes in with a leading 13 nominations, though other films, including “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things” are in the mix.

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The ceremony is set to begin at 5 p.m. MDT — one hour earlier than usual — and be broadcast live on Denver7. A preshow will begin at 4:30 p.m. MDT.