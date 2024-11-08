The 2025 Grammy Award nominations are about to arrive. Here's what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2025 Grammy Award nominations are just around the corner — who will compete for the top prizes?

Nominees will be announced during a video stream live on the Grammy website and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel on Friday at 8 a.m. Pacific and 11 a.m. Eastern, kicking off with a pre-show 15 minutes earlier.

A host of talent is on deck to announce the nominees, including Gayle King, Jim Gaffigan and a long list of past Grammy winners: Brandy Clark, Kirk Franklin, David Frost, Robert Gordon, Kylie Minogue, Gaby Moreno, Deanie Parker, Ben Platt, Mark Ronson, Hayley Williams and last year's best new artist recipient, Victoria Monét.

Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Sept. 16, 2023 through Aug. 30, 2024 are eligible for nominations, so don’t expect to see album nods for Future's “Mixtape Pluto” (though Future and Metro Boomin's “We Don’t Trust You” is very likely to score a nomination), George Strait's “Cowboys and Dreamers,” Tyler, the Creator’s “Chromakopia,” or “Warriors,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's first full post-“Hamilton” musical with Pulitzer finalist Eisa Davis.

There's plenty of unknowns going into the announcements: Will Beyoncé and Post Malone receive nominations in the country music categories following the success of their massive albums “Cowboy Carter” and “F-1 Trillion,” respectively, even though they are megastars previously not directly associated with the genre?

Will Shaboozey's “A Bar Song (Tipsy)," the biggest song of the year that combines his country twang with the familiar sample of J Kwon’s 2004 rap hit “Tipsy" dominate?

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 2 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.