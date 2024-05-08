Watch Now
Surprise! The 88 Drive-In Theatre returns this weekend in Commerce City

The 48-year-old exhibitor had first said it would not come back in 2024
88 Drive-In at Commerce City
Posted at 12:27 PM, May 08, 2024
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The historic 88 Drive-in Theatre in Commerce City will reopen this weekend despite owners saying it would close for good in 2023.

The 48-year-old drive-in — the last of its kind in the metro area — posted on Facebook on May 4 that it would return on Friday, May 10, for the summer season with the double-feature of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

“Mark your calendars ’cause we’re back on May 10th!” the account wrote in a video post.

The drive-in’s owners could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but Commerce City spokesman Travis Huntington said a deal to sell and develop the drive-in had seemingly stalled, leaving the original owners of the 8780 Rosemary St. property still in charge.

He was not aware of any current plans to rezone or sell the property.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post here.

