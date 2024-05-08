Surprise! The 88 Drive-In Theatre returns this weekend in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The historic 88 Drive-in Theatre in Commerce City will reopen this weekend despite owners saying it would close for good in 2023.

The 48-year-old drive-in — the last of its kind in the metro area — posted on Facebook on May 4 that it would return on Friday, May 10, for the summer season with the double-feature of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

“Mark your calendars ’cause we’re back on May 10th!” the account wrote in a video post.

The drive-in’s owners could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but Commerce City spokesman Travis Huntington said a deal to sell and develop the drive-in had seemingly stalled, leaving the original owners of the 8780 Rosemary St. property still in charge.

He was not aware of any current plans to rezone or sell the property.

