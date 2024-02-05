Stevie Nicks adding Ball Arena in Denver to just-announced 12 additional tour dates in 2024

DENVER – Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nick is adding 12 additional stops to her 2024 tour, and one of those stops will be Denver’s Ball Arena on May 30.
Nicks, fresh off an enormously successful 2023 tour will stop in St. Louis, Mo.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Salt Lake City, Utah, before stopping in Ball Arena.
Pre-sale tickets for the newly added dates will go live starting this Thursday, with general sales beginning Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased here.
Can’t make it to the Denver show? Here’s the full list of her tour in 2024:
- Sat., Feb. 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena
- Wed., Feb. 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Sat., Feb. 17 – Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- Wed., Feb. 21 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Sat., Feb. 24 – Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live^
- Wed., Feb. 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Sun., March 3 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Wed., March 6 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
- Sat., March 9 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium*
- Sat., May 4 — Charlotte, NC — Lovin’ Life Music Fest — First Ward Park+
- Tue., May 7 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – JUST ADDED
- Fri., May 10 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort^ – JUST ADDED
- Tue., May 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED
- Sat., May 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – JUST ADDED
- Tue., May 21 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort and Casino – JUST ADDED
- Fri., May 24 — Napa, CA — BottleRock Festival — Napa Valley Expo+
- Mon., May 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – JUST ADDED
- Thu., May 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – JUST ADDED
- Tue., June 4 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – JUST ADDED
- Sun., June 9 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun – JUST ADDED
- Wed., June 12 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – JUST ADDED
- Sat., June 15 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium – JUST ADDED
- Tue., June 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – JUST ADDED
- Fri., June 21 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field*
^Not a Live Nation Date
*With Billy Joel
+Festival Date
Other big-name artists coming to the Mile High City in 2024 include Madonna and Bad Bunny in March, Tim McGraw in April, Zach Bryan in June, Olivia Rodrigo in July, and the Foo Fighters in August.