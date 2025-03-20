Phamaly Theatre Company performing "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Most spelling bees are intense competitions, but Phamaly Theatre Company’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” promises to be a funny, heartwarming and inclusive event.

Phamaly is a disability affirming theater company that gives artists with disabilities opportunities to perform in professional productions. Actress Sam Barrasso — who is blind — has been involved with Phamaly since she was a teenager.

“There are so many people with disabilities, actors, technicians, singers, that don't get the opportunity and the chances to perform so the fact that Phamaly is a place for us to be able to spread our wings and learn and perform is such a privilege and such an honor,” Barrasso said.

Artistic Director Ben Raanan loves the message behind “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

“Six kids who are weirdos and are put and thrust in competition against each other, and what the kids learn throughout is we're actually stronger when we are one community,” Raanan said

Phamaly Theatre Company performs "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

The show runs March 20 through April 6 at the Parsons Theatre in Northglenn. There are also some Access Days (March 30 & April 5), a Relaxed Performance (March 28) for sensory-sensitive audiences and a Masked Performance (April 4) for added health precautions.

For tickets and more information, visit phamaly.org or contact Northglenn’s Box Office at 303-450-8888.