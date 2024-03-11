See John Cena naked on the Oscars stage in an nod to infamous award show streaker

John Cena fully committed to the bit during Sunday's Oscars.

The actor and pro wrestler took the award show stage naked to present the award for Best Costume Design – and had fun with the irony of the situation.

The moment was a nod to Robert Opel, the photographer most famous for streaking across the Oscars stage 50 years ago.

Watch the clip below from ABC News on X:

So, why did Opel strip down at the 1974 Oscars? Here's the explanation from The Associated Press:

Streaking, or running naked in a public place, was a thing in 1974. Ray Stevens even had a hit song about it. So it couldn’t have come as a complete surprise when a Los Angeles teacher, Robert Opel, stripped and rain onstage at that year’s Oscars ceremony as actor David Niven talked. Opel had supposedly posed as a journalist to get in. There’s been some suspicion that it was staged: Opel, who was murdered in a robbery attempt in 1979, appeared backstage later to talk about his stunt. Either way, Niven reacted with poise in quipping: “Isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?”

