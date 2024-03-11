Watch Now
See John Cena naked on the Oscars stage in an nod to infamous award show streaker

The real- life drama rivaled only by the Hollywood screen: Who could make history at the Oscars?. And among the triumphs could be some surprises. ABC's Chris Connelly has more.
Posted at 6:50 PM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 21:00:18-04

John Cena fully committed to the bit during Sunday's Oscars.

The actor and pro wrestler took the award show stage naked to present the award for Best Costume Design – and had fun with the irony of the situation.

The moment was a nod to Robert Opel, the photographer most famous for streaking across the Oscars stage 50 years ago.

Watch the clip below from ABC News on X:

So, why did Opel strip down at the 1974 Oscars? Here's the explanation from The Associated Press:

Streaking, or running naked in a public place, was a thing in 1974. Ray Stevens even had a hit song about it. So it couldn’t have come as a complete surprise when a Los Angeles teacher, Robert Opel, stripped and rain onstage at that year’s Oscars ceremony as actor David Niven talked. Opel had supposedly posed as a journalist to get in. There’s been some suspicion that it was staged: Opel, who was murdered in a robbery attempt in 1979, appeared backstage later to talk about his stunt. Either way, Niven reacted with poise in quipping: “Isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?”

