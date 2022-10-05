Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank announces she's expecting twins

Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank will soon be twice as happy.

The first-time mom announced Wednesday that she is expecting twins, the Associated Press reported.

During press interviews, the actor explained that she wanted to wait to hit the 12-week mark before sharing the news with the world, the news outlet reported.

“You don’t tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason," the 48-year-old said, according to the Associated Press. "But then, like, you’re growing, and you’re using the bathroom a lot, and you’re eating a lot. I’m sure there’s been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, ‘Oh, it all makes sense now.'"

The two-time Oscar winner told "Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts during an interview that this is something she's "been wanting for a long time."

Swank tied the knot in 2018 with Philip Schneider, USA Today reported.

During her appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," she revealed that twins run on both sides of the family, adding that this was "a blessing" and "a total miracle," People reported.