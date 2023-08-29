New Tablo DVR lets customers watch over-the-air programs, live streaming channels

OTTAWA, Ontario — The makers of Tablo, an over-the-air DVR with no subscription fees, unveiled Monday their latest device.

The fourth-generation Tablo device lets customers watch, pause and record free TV programs from channels like ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and PBS in addition to live streaming channels.

Customers pay a one-time cost for the device — which comes with 50+ hours of onboard recording storage, two tuners and an optional TV antenna package. Once connected to internet, the device delivers TV to any screen in the home.

The Tablo app works with Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and most smart TVs and mobile devices. Apple TV, Samsung and Vizio are expected to be added later this year.

All generations of the Tablo app also receive free regular firmware and app updates.

There are no contracts or additional fees. The Tablo device can be purchased through TabloTV.com and BestBuy.com for $99.95. It will also be available in Best Buy stores and on Amazon.com. The Tablo Total System, which includes an indoor TV antenna, is available for $109.95 at TabloTV.com.

Tablo was created by Nuvyyo Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is the parent company of this station.