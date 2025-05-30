Taylor Swift celebrates owning her music: 'It's a miracle'

Pop star Taylor Swift announced on her website Friday that she now owns the rights to all the music she has produced throughout her career after a lengthy battle with Scooter Braun and later Shamrock Capital.

Swift now owns all the music videos, concert films, lyrics, and recordings from her first six albums. She has re-recorded four of those albums in recent years, adding the tagline "Taylor's Version" to each.

"All I ever wanted was the opportunity to own my work," she said in a letter on Friday. "To own the life I poured my heart into. To be able to stand on the stage at 34 and say 'I own it' is the most satisfying experience of my career. And to have it happen now, while I’m writing new music, is a memory I’ll hold onto forever. It’s a miracle."

The re-release of these four albums generated significant buzz as she embarked on her recent tour.

RELATED STORY | End of an Economic Era: Taylor Swift's global tour was the highest-grossing of all time

"For 20 years I’ve been tirelessly trying to buy my masters back," Swift said. "I was denied that chance, and it made me realize that claiming ownership of my work was about a lot more than just my past. It was and is about my future too. Every artist’s dream is to own their work, and I am beyond elated to announce that my re-recorded albums and the ones I have released since 2019 I now own."

Swift also addressed rumors that she would re-release her "Reputation" album.

"What about Rep TV? Full transparency, I’ve been so in the zone for making new music that I’ve just been having fun with it," she said. "I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after Midnights and I’ve kept writing all the way through the U.S. tour, and now, between legs of the Eras Tour, we’re putting the finishing touches on it. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I never want to stop making music. I’m so lucky to call this my job."