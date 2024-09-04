Movie about Casa Bonita’s reopening proves no one but “South Park” guys could have pulled it off

No one in the world loves Casa Bonita as much as Trey Parker, and it’s not even close.

That much is clear after watching a 90-minute documentary called “¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor!,” which follows the co-creator of “South Park” and partner Matt Stone on a journey to reopen the beloved Lakewood restaurant they visited as kids growing up in Colorado.

The film has so far only played at prestigious events like Tribeca Film Festival and Telluride Film Festival, but locals will get to see it first when it comes to the Alamo Drafthouse Sloan’s Lake starting on Sept. 6. It then rolls out to select theaters across the U.S. and will stream on Paramount+ this fall.

“¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor!” is a must-see for Denver-area fans not only because the landmark is a local one, but also because it’s hard to fathom just how decrepit the building was after decades of neglect.

“Have you ever seen ‘Kitchen Nightmares’? It’s the very, very worst one of those you could possibly ever imagine,” Parker told The Denver Post in 2022.

