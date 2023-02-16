Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Monster Jam to roll into Empower Field at Mile High in May

Grave Digger 20_02.jpg
Feld Entertainment
Grave Digger 20_02.jpg
Posted at 10:19 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 00:19:00-05

DENVER — Have plans for Saturday, May 13? If so, cancel them — Monster Jam is rolling into Empower Field at Mile High.

Professional drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt, defying gravity with flips and tricks that seem impossible.

Grave Digger, driven by Tyler Menninga, Megalodon, driven by Cory Rummell, and El Toro Loco, driven by Mark List, will put their talents to the test in Denver. Fans will also get to see the 2023 debut truck, ThunderROARus.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, but fans can see these monster trucks — and meet their favorite drivers and crews — before the show during the Monster Jam Pit Party, which opens at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 21. Sign up to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer for a pre-sale offer code to purchase advance tickets.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-streamingweather.png

Weather cameras, conditions and live radar | Streaming here