Monster Jam to roll into Empower Field at Mile High in May

DENVER — Have plans for Saturday, May 13? If so, cancel them — Monster Jam is rolling into Empower Field at Mile High.

Professional drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt, defying gravity with flips and tricks that seem impossible.

Grave Digger, driven by Tyler Menninga, Megalodon, driven by Cory Rummell, and El Toro Loco, driven by Mark List, will put their talents to the test in Denver. Fans will also get to see the 2023 debut truck, ThunderROARus.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, but fans can see these monster trucks — and meet their favorite drivers and crews — before the show during the Monster Jam Pit Party, which opens at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 21. Sign up to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer for a pre-sale offer code to purchase advance tickets.