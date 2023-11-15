Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Matthew Perry's 'Friends' costars reminiscence about late actor

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
TV-Matthew Perry-Friends Stars Mourn
Posted at 10:00 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 12:00:47-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Perry’s “Friends” co-stars are sharing more remembrances of the star in their first personal social media posts since the actor’s death last month.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer posted heartfelt notes about Perry, who died Oct. 28, on Instagram on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The posts have been accompanied by photos from the “Friends” set.

The stars, including Lisa Kudrow, issued a joint statement a few days after Perry’s death, saying they were “all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew" and saying they were like a family.

Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28 and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 15, 8am

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives