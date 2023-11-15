Matthew Perry's 'Friends' costars reminiscence about late actor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Perry’s “Friends” co-stars are sharing more remembrances of the star in their first personal social media posts since the actor’s death last month.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer posted heartfelt notes about Perry, who died Oct. 28, on Instagram on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The posts have been accompanied by photos from the “Friends” set.

The stars, including Lisa Kudrow, issued a joint statement a few days after Perry’s death, saying they were “all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew" and saying they were like a family.

Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28 and a cause of death has not yet been determined.