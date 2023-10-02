Mariah Carey bringing Christmas tour to Denver this November

DENVER — Mariah Carey, the embodiment of Christmas music in the United States, is bringing her holiday show to the Mile High City this year.

The music icon, whose 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has delighted audiences throughout the years, will make a stop in Ball Arena later this year as part of her “Merry Christmas One and All” tour.

Tickets for the show, which kicks off Nov. 15 in Highland, Calif. making stops in Los Angeles, Montreal, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden in NYC, will go on sale starting this Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.

Several pre-sales will also be taking place beginning this Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.

The tour will make its Denver stop on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Can’t make it to the Denver show for one reason or another but still want to go? Here’s the full list of the tour:



Wed., Nov. 15: Highland, CA | Yaamava Casino

Fri., Nov. 17: Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Tue., Nov. 21: Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Fri., Nov. 24: Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Mon., Nov. 27: Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wed., Nov. 29: Montreal, QC | Centre Bell

Fri., Dec. 1: Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sun., Dec. 3 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Tue., Dec. 5 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Mon., Dec. 11 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Wed., Dec. 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri., Dec. 15 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun., Dec. 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

