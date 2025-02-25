DENVER — Levitt Pavilion in Denver on Tuesday formally announced the first round of free concerts happening this summer.

The venue revealed 18 of what it says will be more than 40 free concerts in the summer 2025 lineup. This is the eighth year of the free summer concert series.

Denver7 is proud to partner with Levitt Pavilion on their free concert series.

"Our venue's outdoors, it's all ages, and for these free shows, it's an opportunity for families to come together for a low-cost experience," Levitt spokesperson Jessi Whitten said on Denver7 News at 11 a.m. Tuesday. "Parking is free. The ticket is free. You can bring your own food and come together and experience belonging in this third space."

"You can spend time with your family, get to know new neighbors, new friends, and it makes a difference in building this connected community that we really hope to see."



Levitt Pavilion free summer concert series: First round of free shows announced

Levitt says RSVP is “encouraged” for the free concert series but walk-ups are allowed up to the venue’s capacity of 6,500.

Below are the shows announced Tuesday. You can RSVP for shows and find and find more information here.

