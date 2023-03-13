Watch Now
Jenny, the donkey from 'Banshees of Inisherin,' was a guest of honor at the Oscars

She graced the Oscars stage wearing a bedazzled emotional support animal vest
Jenny, who played the donkey in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” graced the Oscars stage wearing a bedazzled emotional support animal vest.

“Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey,” host Jimmy Kimmel said. “At least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland.”

As Kimmel pointed out her co-stars seated in the audience, Colin Farrell blew her a kiss.

Farrell thanked Jenny when he won a Golden Globe earlier this year.

