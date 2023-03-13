Jenny, the donkey from 'Banshees of Inisherin,' was a guest of honor at the Oscars

Jenny, who played the donkey in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” graced the Oscars stage wearing a bedazzled emotional support animal vest.
“Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey,” host Jimmy Kimmel said. “At least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland.”
JENNY 😍 The miniature donkey from "The Banshees of Inisherin" is stealing the show! #Oscars #Oscars95https://t.co/mz3NqEuIN6 pic.twitter.com/7SMt5jr7Wf— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 13, 2023
As Kimmel pointed out her co-stars seated in the audience, Colin Farrell blew her a kiss.
Farrell thanked Jenny when he won a Golden Globe earlier this year.
The PURE JOY on Colin Farrell's face when they brought out Jenny the donkey.#Oscars #Oscars2023 #TheBansheesOfInisherin #ColinFarrell pic.twitter.com/4oyljYw3gW— Olivia-Anne Cleary (@OliviaACleary) March 13, 2023
