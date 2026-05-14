'Harry Potter: The Exhibition' coming to Denver's South Broadway next month

DENVER — A space on South Broadway is about to transform into the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Tickets go on sale Thursday for "Harry Potter: The Exhibition," a touring exhibition making its next stop in Denver. The exhibition opens June 26 at 417 S. Broadway and will run through the holidays.

The behind-the-scenes exhibition celebrates iconic moments, characters, settings, and creatures from the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" film series, as well as the Tony Award-winning Broadway production "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." Guests will get an up-close look at more than 100 authentic props and original costumes as they journey through immersive galleries featuring interactive technology. Fans can walk through the Forbidden Forest, sit up on Hagrid’s chair, and even play a game of Quidditch. Organizers worked directly with Warner Brothers to create this official exhibition.

The experience has already captivated more than 4.4 million fans worldwide. Denver is one of only two locations opening in the United States.

"This exhibition celebrates the extended world of Harry Potter like no other touring exhibition has done before," said Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Imagine. "With its family-friendly environment and great appreciation for storytelling and adventure, Denver is the perfect place for fans and families of all ages to experience the magic of the wizarding world. We can't wait to share it with visitors from near and far when we open this summer."

You can find tickets online starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.