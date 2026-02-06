Five Points Jazz Roots festival returns this weekend to kick off Black History Month

DENVER — The historic Five Points neighborhood is about to come alive with the sound of jazz.

Jazz Roots returns with two Saturdays to kick off the celebration of Black History Month. The free event will be filled with music, art and more. Each Saturday will be a full day of live performances at multiple locations along Welton Street. The event runs from 12 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 21.

Jazz roots will be spotlighting Denver’s deep jazz roots while supporting local artists.

“Jazz Roots is about more than music — it’s about honoring the legacy of Five Points while creating new opportunities for artists, businesses, and the community to connect,” said Norman Harris, executive director of the Five Points Improvement District. “Especially during Black History Month, it’s important that we celebrate the culture that built this neighborhood and ensure those sounds and spaces continue to thrive.”

This year’s Jazz Roots expands its footprint with new venues increasing opportunities for artists to perform directly within neighborhood businesses.

For venue updates, and artist information, visit the Five Points Bid website.