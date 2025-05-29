7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 30-June 1, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Colorado’s Outside Festival is happening this weekend at Denver’s Civic Center Park

A one-of-a-kind celebration of everything outdoors, featuring music, films, speakers, and action sports is taking over Denver’s Civic Center Park for Colorado’s Outside Festival. Brothers of Brass, Squeaky Feet, Khruangbin, Waxahatchee, Trampled by Turtles and more will be performing during the two-day event, happening Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $87. More info. here.

2. Denver is also having its 16th Street Summer Kickoff this weekend

If you’re looking for a mile-long celebration of all things Denver, the Mile High City thinks there’s no better place to be than 16th Street this weekend. There will be a FSC Speed Climbing World Cup, live music, family zones, local artisans, sidewalk sales, a beer garden and food vendors, and much more. The two-day event, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., is free, but certain activities will require an RSVP. More info. here.

3. Head to Fruita for one of Colorado’s quirkiest events – the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival

Back in 1945, a chicken named Mike that was headed to the dinner table survived the chopping block when most of its brain stem remained intact. With the help of water and grain delivered via eyedropper, the chicken was able to survive for 18 months! Of course, citizens made a festival out of the whole thing. So this weekend, head out and enjoy a disc golf tournament, a rooster-calling contest and poultry show, and a 5K run. More info. here.

4. Take a trip to Golden for the 9th annual Goldengrass Bluegrass Weekend

New Terrain Brewing Co. is hosting the 9th annual Goldengrass Bluegrass Weekend full of music and craft beer. There will also be multiple food trucks, an ice cream truck, face painting on Saturday and Sunday and free, live music. The festival happens May 30 through June 2. More info. here.

5. Pride festivities are about to begin, and Edgewater is having a kickoff party

Edgewate Pride won’t be happening for another week, but already the city is gearing up for LGBT+ festivities and with an Edgewater Pride Kickoff Party at the Hub at 40 West Art Hub. There will be a DJ and drag performances, queer vendors and resources, flash tattoos by Disruptive Ink, drinks and more. This event is 18+. Tickets start at $25. More info. here.

6. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2025 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. MusicFest feat. Jeremy Zuker with Arlie, As of Today will play Friday; Luciane Dom with Marcia de Souza and Bill Kopper will play Saturday; Mobile Studio Music Festival (Live on the Plaza) performs Sunday. More info here.

7. NOCO Humane will hold their 35th annual Fire Hydrant 5K & Expo

The 5K will happen at Spring Canyon Park in Fort Collins from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Register here.

BONUS –

Whale of a Used Book Sale in Jefferson County

The Spring Whale of a Used Book Sale is one of two annual mega sales for the Jefferson County Library Foundation. The Whale Sales helps them raise funds to support early literacy programs at Jefferson County Public Library. Tens of thousands of books, CDs, DVDs, LPs, and rare/collectible items will be for sale in this much-anticipated community event, happening May 39 through June 1 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds in Golden. More info. here.