7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 7-9, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Savor dishes you didn’t even know existed at Denver Restaurant Week

If you’re a foodie waiting to savor the many dining destinations the Mile High City has to offer, then you’ll want to take part in Denver Restaurant Week. On its 21st year, Denver Restaurant Week is launching a portal where foodies can favorite their favorite spots and track what restaurants they’ve visited. The multi-course meals will include four price points: $25, $35, $45, and $55. More info. here.

2. Celebrate local artists at the First Fridays Art Walks in Denver

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District.

3. Take the kiddos to see huge dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest at the Colorado Convention Center

Get ready to walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic period and the Triassic period, and experience for yourself what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. It’s all happening Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets and info. here.

4. They say the crane is Colorado’s state bird, but in Monte Vista, they have a festival for it

Witness thousands of cranes, ducks and geese fly sky-high in the heart of the Rocky Mountains as these magnificent birds migrate to the San Luis Valley in March – just in time for the 42nd Monte Vista Crane Festival. The bulk of the wildlife viewings is held at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge, just south of Monte Vista, CO. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

5. Burn the calories you ate during Fat Tuesday during Denver’s classic Irish jog

Denver’s Runnin’ of the Green takes place Sunday at Washington Park – the perfect day to burn all the calories you consumed during Fat Tuesday earlier this week. The 7K race/walk will also include live Irish music, a Runnin’ of the Green festival and expo, Irish dancers, a beer garden, bag pipes, and much more. For tickets, click here.

6. Watch the Harlem Globetrotters dripple, spin, slam and drunk their way at The Ranch

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are taking their global tour to The Ranch in Larimer County this Sunday where they’ll no doubt “wow” audiences with mind-blowing basketball tricks. It’s happening at 3 p.m. and you can buy tickets here.

7. If you want to be inside, check out the Colorado Ballet’s performance of Alice (in Wonderland)

Follow Colorado Ballet down the rabbit hole for Septime Webre’s acclaimed ballet ALICE (in wonderland). This choreographed performance reimagines Lewis Carroll’s classic tale with a buoyant score, larger-than-life sets and customs, and a host of magical characters. Performances start Friday and run through March 16. Tickets can be found here.