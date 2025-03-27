7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 28-30, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Rockies are happening an Opening Day Watch Party on Friday

The Colorado Rockies will host an Opening Day Watch Party at McGregor Square this Friday as the team kicks off the 2025 regular season against the Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. The event begins at 1 p.m. and will feature drink specials, a DJ, a special guest appearance by Dinger and exciting giveaways, including tickets to the Rockies’ Home Opener at Coors Field on April 4 and a one-night stay at the Rally Hotel at McGregor Square. The event is free to all, but registration is encouraged.

2. The Utah Jazz are coming to Denver to taken on the Nuggets

The Utah Jazz will face three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets this Friday starting at 7 p.m. at Ball Arena. Tickets can be found here.

3. “The Greatest Mile of Scenery” is now open for the season in Colorado Springs

Called “The Grandes Mile of Scenery in Colorado,” Seven Falls has been an institution in Colorado Springs and a tourist destination since 1883. After climbing up the 224 steps to the top of the Falls, additional hiking trails lead to the smaller Midnight Falls, but that’s just one of the surprises awaiting those who want to discover what the area has to offer. Tickets and more info. here.

4. Love Celtic culture? Head to the Durango Celtic Festival this weekend

If you’re down for a road trip to southwestern Colorado, head to Durango for the annual Durango Celtic Festival! The event hosts three days of modern Celtic music from regions of Ireland, Scotland, the Hebrides, and Cape Breton, along with original blends. Find tickets here.

5. The Denver Gay Men’s Chorus presents: Crazy 4 You

The Denver Gay Men’s Chorus is teaming with the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra to transport audiences back to the vibrant era of the Harlem Renaissance. Artistic Directors Johnny Nichols, Jr., and Drew Zaremba will highlight the iconic fusion of LGBTQIA+ culture and jazz that defined the era. The performance is happening Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

6. Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge & 5K

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser aimed at raising $726,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs that our athletes enjoy for free. This weekend’s plunge will take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Aurora Reservoir. Denver7’s Bradey King will emcee. More info. here.

7. Center for African American Health expo

The 24th Annual Center for African American Collaborative Health Expo helps organization share resources and services to health-conscious individuals and families who will be in attendance. It’s happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel on Quebec Street in Denver. For more info., click here.