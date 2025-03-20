7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 21-23, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate Native American culture during the 49th Denver March Powwow

The modern powwow is a time for Native American peoples to come together to sing and dance, and to honor the heritage that has been passed down to them from their ancestors. The 49th Powwow is happening Friday through Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. Tickets and more info. here.

2. Learn about exotic animals during this year’s Repticon expo

One of the largest animal expos that provide kids and adults with the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores is coming to the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds this weekend. The expo starts at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Tickets and more information can be found here.

3. March Madness is coming to the Mile High with the 1st and 2nd rounds this weekend

We hope your brackets are in order (and that you’ve chosen well), because the craziness of March Madness is coming to Ball Arena twice this week. Wisconsin will take on Montana on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., followed by BYU and VCU at 2:05 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Texas A&M will play Yale at 5:25 p.m., followed by Michigan vs UC San Diego at 8 p.m. Tickets for both events can be found here.

4. Take the kiddos to see huge dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest in Colorado Springs

Get ready to walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic period and the Triassic period, and experience for yourself what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. It’s all happening Friday through Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center. Tickets and info. here.

5. Check out the stage production of “The Life of Pi” at the Buell Theatre in Denver

Based on the highly acclaimed novel, the stage production of “The Life of Pi” is a story about a 16-year-old boy who survives on a lifeboat with four companions – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. Tickets and info. can be found here.

6. The Denver Zoo has a new Glowing Wild experience

Glowing Wild is an all-new, immersive lantern experience lighting up the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance this spring. The event features 60 unique scenes made up of over 145 lanterns across the zoo, which feature flora and fauna from across the world — with interactive surprises all along the way! It happens from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on select dates. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

7. Love books? The Red Chair Bookshop 3-day used book sale at the Denver Central Library is happening this weekend

The Denver Public Library Friends Foundation is thrilled to announce the return of their beloved Central Library Used Book Sale—the first one at this iconic location in four years! Don't miss this chance to browse thousands of gently loved books, CDs, DVDs, and more at unbeatable prices. The event takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. More info. here.