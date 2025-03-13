7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 14-16, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Get your Irish on during Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Denver! If you want to celebrate all things Irish, there will be no better time to do so than this weekend. The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 63rd year, will be happening Saturday starting off at Union Station. The family-friendly event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop. Learn more here.

2. Can get enough of St. Patrick’s Day? Head to Olde Town Arvada to continue the celebrations

Denver’s celebration of St. Patty’s isn’t the only one happening in the metro. Olde Town Arvada is also going all green for their St. Patrick’s Day festival, which will take place downtown from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be live music, food, artisan vendors, drinks and more. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

3. If you love movies, head to the Boulder International Film Festival this weekend

The 21st annual Boulder International Film Festival is bringing films and filmmakers to the City of Boulder for a four-day celebration of the art of cinema. Cinephiles can enjoy more than just films through Sunday. More info. here.

4. Celebrate the quirky tale of a frozen dead guy – now in Estes Park

Frozen Dead Guys, the quirky festival that was until recently in Nederland, is taking place at its new home in Estes Park. The festival pay homage to Bredo Morstoel, a minor public official from Norway, who died in 1989 and was cryogenically preserved by his grandson in the hopes he could one day be re-animated. There will be coffin races, a polar plunge, and other “new and elevated Estes twists.” For tickets and more info., click here.

5. Catch a free concert in Steamboat Springs starting this Saturday

The Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series returns to Steamboat Springs for another year. The slate of free concerts is happening through April 13. All of the concerts will be on the stage in Steamboat Square at the base of the resort beginning around 3:30 p.m. More info. here.

6. Want more movie time? Head to the Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival at the Sie FilmCenter

In partnership with Colorado Dragon Boat, this four-day family-friendly festival highlights and promotes the culture, contributions, and accomplishments of Asian and Asian-Pacific American communities through film at the only all-Asian and Asian American film festival in the state. The even takes places through the whole weekend. Buy tickets here.

7. Greeley is also going all out for St. Patrick’s Day with Blarney on the Block

The 11th annual “Blarney on the Block” St. Patrick’s Day celebration is happening in downtown Greeley’s 9th Street Plaza starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. A four-block parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. There will be a pipe and drum band, the McTeggart Irish Dancers, live music by local Irish band the Stubby Shillelaghs and the event’s signature “Go-Cup” event. Everyone is encouraged to wear green. More info. here.