7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Welcome in the month of romance in Loveland

Celebrate Valentines Season at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra during Loveland Lights. Visitors can walk through this free beautiful love-themed light display set to some of your favorite love-songs with a backdrop set against illuminated African stone sculptures through Feb. 16. More info. here.

2. The Denver Jewish Film Festival is happening this weekend

The Denver Jewish Film Festival brings the best of recent worldwide Jewish cinema to the metro Denver community each year. Now in its 29th year, the Denver Jewish Film Festival runs features more than 20 entertaining and educational films including documentaries, comedies, narratives and shorts. It’s all happening at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the JCC through Feb. 2. More info. here.

3. There’s a different kind of fest honoring Ullr this weekend in Golden

You’ve heard of Ullr Fest – the yearly celebration that pays tribute to the Norse god of snow in Breckenridge – but if you can’t wait until December to get the party started, head to Golden this weekend for the UllrGrass Music and Beer Festival. It’ll take place Saturday, Feb. 1 in Parfet Park from noon to 4 p.m. More info. and tickets here.

4. A quirky annual tradition is taking place this weekend in Manitou Springs

It’s no secret most of us are not fond of fruitcake and would rather toss it than be subjected to another bite during the holidays. The idea wasn’t lost on the people of Manitou Springs, who in 1995 started tossing them around in downtown. The tradition continues this week for the 30th year. Tickets are $1 and the event takes place at Memorial Park. More info. here.

5. The 2025 Winter Walkabout Music Showcase is happening in Longmont

Grab your ticket and head downtown for a day and night of what Longmont does best - live local music, unique venues, good vibes, and community spirit. Over 60 performances at more than 16 venues across downtown Longmont will play from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday. You don’t want to miss out on the day of fun and live music! More info. and tickets can be found here.

6. Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Far East Center on Federal

The Far East Center at 333 S. Federal Blvd. will host a Lunar New Year celebration to welcome the Year of the Snake this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be lion and dragon dances, mesmerizing cultural performances, ice carving demonstrations, delicious food and much more. More info. here.

7. Love LEGO? Then you’ll want to head to the Children’s Museum at Denver Marsico Campus

Take the little ones to the Children’s Museum at Denver Marsico Campus to build incredible art using only LEGO bricks. Children will dive into the world of color, pattern and texture as they design unique prints using various building pieces. They’ll then bring their creations to life by stamping their designs onto a variety of surfaces like fabric and paper. The event is happening Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. More info. here.