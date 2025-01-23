7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 24-26, 2025

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. It’s the last weekend of the 119th National Western Stock Show and Rodeo

The National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is back to the Mile High City for the 119th year. It'll all take place until Jan. 26 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street. More info. here.

2. Immerse yourself in Native American and Southwestern art at the Colorado Indian Market

This colorful celebration of Native American, Southwestern and Western arts features 150 top-quality juried artists & craftsmen alongside tribal dances, award winning entertainers, artists demonstrations, culinary booths and interactive special attractions. It’s happening from Saturday and Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center.

3. Go see massive snow sculptures in Breckenridge

If you’re not a skier but need an excuse to venture into the mountains this weekend, what better excuse than to see a dozen massive sculptures made entirely of snow? The 2025 International Snow Sculpture Championships are now underway in Breckenridge and will be on display starting Jan. 24 through Jan. 29. Info. on timed entry reservations can be found here.

4. A quirky annual tradition is taking place this weekend in Manitou Springs

It’s no secret most of us are not fond of fruitcake and would rather toss it than be subjected to another bite during the holidays. The idea wasn’t lost on the people of Manitou Springs, who in 1995 started tossing them around in downtown. The tradition continues this week for the 29th year. Tickets are $1 and the event takes place at Memorial Park. More info. here.

5. Check out some of the best skiers and snowboarders in the world at the X Games in Aspen

Nearly 100 of the world’s top winter athletes will descend upon Aspen this weekend to participate in the biggest snow sport event of the year. The free, three-day event allows spectators to see these athletes compete in Ski and Snowboard SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air, and Knuckle Huck at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen. Did we mention there will be live music? Check out the lineup here.

6. There’s gonna be a skijoring competition in Estes Park you won’t want to miss

You’ve heard of skiing and horse riding, but why not have both – at the same time? Skijoring is a contest in which skiers are towed at high speeds by a horse and rider team while navigating challenging courses – and it’s happening this weekend in Estes Park. For tickets and more info., click here.

7. Celebrate the Lunar New Year on Havana Street in Aurora this weekend

After a successful inaugural Lunar New Year Celebration, Havana Street is gearing up for a second year of festivities that promise a distinctive, family-friendly experience to celebrate the Year of the Snake. The event takes place at the Stampede, 2430 S. Havana St., from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The event is free of charge.