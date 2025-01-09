7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 10-12, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Brush off those cowboy boots for the 119th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

The National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is back to the Mile High City for the 119th year. It'll all take place until Jan. 26 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street. More info. here.

2. Watch the Nuggets take on the Brooklyn Nets

It’s not going to be as cold as it was earlier this week on Friday, so what better time to go out and support your Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena? The Nuggets take on the Brooklyn Nets starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

3. The Ultimate RV Show is coming back to Denver this year

If you’re looking into getting an RV, then you’ll want to head the Colorado Convention Center through Saturday as over 300 fully staged new and used RVs will be showcased. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

4. Peeps who love the outdoors: The International Sportsmen’s Expo is here

If you love the outdoors and all it has to offer, you won’t want to miss the International Sportsmen’s Expo at the Colorado Convention Center – it’s the best opportunity to meet with Colorado’s outdoor authority. Tickets and more info. here.

5. Dare to look at pretty flowers? Head to the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Orchid Showcase

If you like orchids and want to see a bunch of them on display, head to the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Orchid Showcase this weekend. Visitors can enter photos taken at this year’s Orchid Showcase and three winners will receive an orchid from the display and a gift card from the contest sponsor, Mike’s Camera. Tickets and more info. here.

6. Hudson Gardens & Event Center presents: Hudson Holidays

Hudson Holidays at the Hudson Gardens in Littleton brigs glowing trees and festive vibes that’ll ignite the holiday spirit as attendees take a spectacular stroll through the gardens and explore the lighted maze while admiring the larger-than-life themed exhibits. Tickets start at $15 and vary by age group. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

7. Canyon Concert Ballet: Romeo & Juliet

The Canyon Concert Ballet will be showcasing the “world’s greatest love story ballet” – Romeo & Juliet – at the Lincoln Center on Ft. Collins from Friday through Sunday. Tickets and more info. can be found here.