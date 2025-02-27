7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: February 28-March 2, 2025

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The last week of Telluride Gay Ski Week is upon us

Telluride Gay Ski Week is southwestern Colorado’s most welcoming, scenic, and intimate winter retreat. Going through March 1, this LGBTQ+ winter celebration will feature many familiar names, athletes, DJs and more for a week full of spectacular evening shows, on-mountain events, culinary experiences, apres-ski parties and more. Tickets and info. here.

2. Love skiing and horse riding? You might want to head to Leadville’s Ski Joring competition

What sounds cooler than being pulled by a horse at lightning speed while you’re on skis on a main avenue? I’ll wait. … Exactly. At Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend, see the unique sport of ski joring and join mountain bike and Nordic ski races, a paintball biathlon, and umpteen other kinds of winter fun. The fun is happening all weekend long in downtown Leadville. More information here.

3. Head to the mountains to listen to some tunes during WinterWondergrass

Featuring bluegrass artists, unbeatable venues and a beautiful community, WinterWonderGrass invites you to a festival you won't soon forget. A kickoff party for the festival, which celebrates a decade this year, happens Thursday. More info. here.

4. A fan of reptiles? Check out the Colorado Springs Reptile Expo

If dogs and cats are too mainstream for you and you’d much rather have a lizard or gecko for a pet, you’ll want to check out the Colorado Springs Reptile Expo this weekend. The expo will happen from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Event Center. More info. here.

5. Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge & 5K

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser aimed at raising $726,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs that our athletes enjoy for free. This weekend’s plunge will take place Sunday starting at 8 a.m. at Wash Park. Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee. More info. here.

6. Get a taste of the Great Plates of Downtown in Fort Collins

From March 1 through the 14, Downtown Fort Collins’ award-winning dining promotion and fundraiser for the Food Bank for Larimer County returns for the 20th year. Great Plates of Downtown™ is a celebration of the downtown dining community and features 48 participating restaurants serving up a smorgasbord of specials with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and all-day menu options. More info. here.

7. Charlotte’s Web at the Denver Children’s Theatre

The Denver Children’s Theatre will hold performances starting Sunday through March 16 of E.B. White’s beloved classic book, Charlotte’s Web. The story follows Wilbur, a humble pig, and his extraordinary friendship with Charlotte, a wise and caring spider. Tickets and more info. here.