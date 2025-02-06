7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 7-9, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate local artists at the First Fridays Art Walks in Denver

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District.

2. Love golden retrievers? Then you’ll want to head to Goldens in Golden

Golden will once again celebrate Golden Retrievers with the return of the “Goldens in Golden” event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event celebrates these pups and yes, you’ll be able to get selfies with them! The event is weather permitting. The event is free of charge. More info here.

3. Need a little inspiration for St. Valentine’s Day this year? Visit Loveland

Celebrate Valentine’s season at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra during Loveland Lights. Visitors can walk through this free beautiful love-themed light display set to some of your favorite love-songs with a backdrop set against illuminated African stone sculptures through Feb. 16. More info. here.

4. If you’ve never seen a bald eagle up close, you’ll want to drive to Barr Lake State Park this weekend

Head to Barr Lake State Park in Brighton this weekend for the 13th annual Bald Eagle Festival for a guided hike starting at 9 a.m., followed by a live bald eagle presentation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be kids’ crafts, face painters and shuttles to the gazebo. Learn more here.

5. Wanna do something inside? Head to the Museum for Black Girls

Discover a unique space dedicated to celebrating the rich art, culture, and heritage of Black women at Denver’s Museum for Black Girls. The museum features interactive exhibits, educational workshops, and special events designed to honor and uplift the contributions of Black female artists and cultural icons. More info. here.

6. Book lovers, there’s a book fest in Fort Collins

The Fort Collins Book Fest was conceived in 2016 by librarians, writers, book lovers, and community members with the simple purpose: to combine the community’s passion for the literary arts and our unique cultural heritage in a celebration of literature, literacy, and social conversation. There are events all weekend long. More info. here.

7. Children and Family Make & Take: Garden Valentines

The Denver Botanic Gardens is inviting families to spread the message of love, happiness and joy this weekend by decorating a Valentine display to share with loved ones using a variety of dried natural plant parts and crafting items. The event happens Saturday and Sunday. More info. here.