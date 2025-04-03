7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 4-6, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Baseball season’s back, baby! The Rockies home opener begins Friday, but the fun lasts all weekend long

The Colorado Rockies are taking on the Athletics for their home opener weekend at Coors Field this Friday, with the first pitch happening at 2:10 p.m. Tickets are still available for the home opener through the MLB website. The fun doesn’t stop there, though, with Saturday’s first pitch happening at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday’s happening at 1:10 p.m. Denver7 will have coverage all morning long for the home opener Friday.

2. Enjoy free art this Friday during First Friday Art Walks

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District. It all happens each first Friday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

3. Silverthorne is hosting a roller-skating celebration in lieu of the burning of the snowman

So… some bad news. The Town of Silverthorne used to host a burning of the snowman to celebrate the arrival of spring. Unfortunately, that event is happening anymore because the spot where the event was held is now a park... and who wants to have a giant bonfire at a new park? Not me! Which is why, instead, Silverthorne will hold a special First Friday Rollerama celebration at the Outlets at Silverthorne Blue Village. It’s happening Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. More info. here.

4. A beer fest and a blue grass music festival rolled into one? Head to Winter Park Resort

The 7th annual TheBigWonderful Beer Fest & Blue Grass Festival at Winter Park Resort returns with over 20+ local breweries serving unlimited samples from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s not just a beef rest, though: Enjoy live bluegrass while shopping at 30+ Colorado makers featuring a wide range of outdoor apparel, locally made jewelry, unique gifts, and more! Info and tickets can be found here.

5. Looking to look at more art? Head to Boulder this weekend

Immerse yourself in a week-long celebration of art and creativity during Boulder Arts Week, which starts this weekend. This event is not only a showcase of talent, but also a platform for education and collaboration. Attend workshops, masterclasses, and discussions to deepen your understanding of the arts and gain valuable insights from local artists. More info. here.

6. Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge and 5K in Boulder

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser aimed at raising $726,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs that our athletes enjoy for free. This weekend’s plunge will take place Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at the Boulder Reservoir. Denver7 anchor and social equity reporter Micah Smith will emcee. More info. here.

7. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Six quirky preteens will battle tricky words and tougher life lessons in this delightfully witty, Tony-winning musical. The performance will take place at the Northglenn Arts Parsons Theathre. The last performance is Sunday. More info. and tickets here.