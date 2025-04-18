7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 18-20, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Mile High 420 Festival is happening this weekend

The Mile High 420 Festival, Denver’s annual celebration of all things cannabis, is happening Saturday at Civic Center Park. It all stars at 1 p.m. While the festival was free of charge last year, that's not the case anymore, with general admission now costing $25. More info. and tickets can be found here.

2. The Clippers are facing the Nuggets at Ball Arena in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs this weekend

Will the Joker beat Oscar Robertson for the number of triple-doubles in a season? Despite the firing of its head coach, will the Nuggets move on up to the next round of playoffs in the finals? These questions have yet to be answered, but one’s for certain. The Clippers are facing the Nuggets in Round 1 of the playoffs at Ball Arena this weekend, with game 1 happening Saturday at 1:30 p.m. You can get tickets here.

3. Love a circus with acrobats involved? Then you’ll want to check to Cirque Du Soleil CRYSTAL in Loveland

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL redefines performance by combining world-class skating with jaw-dropping acrobatics. In this surreal journey of self-discovery, Crystal, a creative misfit, dives into a frozen dreamworld where imagination takes center stage. Performances at Blue Arena in Loveland end this Sunday, so buy your tickets while they last.

4. If you want to brave cold weather, then head out to one of Colorado’s four national parks – they’re free this weekend

This Saturday will mark the first day of National Park Week, and to celebrate, the National Park Service is giving us all a treat – free admission to all of Colorado’s national parks: Rocky Mountain National Park, Mesa Verde National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. More info. here.

5. FoCoMx: A festival celebrating Northern Colorado Music

Head to Fort Collins’ largest live music event this weekend happening downtown on Friday and Saturday. Full schedule, as well as tickets and info. can be found here.

6. Go on an egg hunt at Four Mile Historic Park

Embark on the most extraordinary egg hunt experience in Denver where over 30,000 eggs await discovery. The fun takes place at Four Mile Historic Park from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Saturday. For tickets and more info., click here.

7. Celebrate Earth Day this weekend during Party for Our Planet

Meet fascinating critters, unleash your creativity with sustainable art and dive into the world of conservation. Plus, we have some amazing local organizations joining the party! The fun happens Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. at the Children’s Museum Denver Marsico Campus. More info. here.