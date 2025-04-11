7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 11-13, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. A one-of-a-kind race is happening this Saturday in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat’s traditional rite of spring returns to the Steamboat Ski area for the 43rd Cardboard Classic. The wild and hilarious features homemade cardboard crafts made only from cardboard, glue, string, water-based paint, duct tape, masking tape, balloons, and other decorations racing down Stampede to a hysterical finish. The races begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Stampede Run, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle. More info. here.

2. Celebrate Scotland’s cultural influence in Colorado during the Tartan Day Festival in Longmont

Tartan Day started as a day to celebrate Scotland’s cultural and historic contribution to the world and this weekend will be no different. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, the Boulder County Fairgrounds will welcome hundreds of people celebrating Celtic heritage. More info. here.

3. Fly high at the Arvada Kite Festival this weekend

If you’re looking to show off your kite skills, The Arvada Kite Festival is the City of Arvada's flagship event hosted each spring by the Arvada Festivals Commission. Head over to the Stenger Sports Complex to celebrate 20 years of high-flying fun! The event happens Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. here.

4. Take the little ones to the Northern Colorado Children’s Festival

If you’re looking for something fun for the little ones to do, take them to the Northern Colorado Children’s Festival in Greeley this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will engage in educational activities that they can replicate at home such as how to make homemade play dough, fashioning crepe paper flowers and more. More info. here.

5. Want to go on an Easter egg hunt without the kids?

If you’re down for an Easter egg hunt that won’t involve screaming children, head to Estes Park this weekend for an adult version of the game. It’ll take place at the Estes Valley Community Center on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those who attend will win a prize with every egg. For more info., click here.

6. Ready for music and Denver EATSS? The party Is this weekend

Head over to The Studio Loft on the top floor of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver for a night of celebration – a unique and captivating experience featuring the best of indigenous food, art, discussion, and entertainment. The event, hosted by the American Indian College Fund, will take place Friday and Saturday. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

7. The American Lung Association's Flight for Air Climb is happening Saturday

The American Lung Association is hosting their premier stair-climbing event in Denver at Coors Field to raise awareness of lung disease in the community. The climb will happen Saturday starting at 7 a.m. More info. here.