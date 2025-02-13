7 best things to do in Colorado this Valentine’s Day weekend: Feb. 14-16, 2025

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate love at the 7th annual Loveland Sweetheart Festival

Bring the family or your sweetheart for free fun in the Sweetheart City, including a day full of live ice sculpting, fire and art demonstrations, musical and dance performances on a community stage and check out the Little Miss Valentine & Little Mister Cupid Contest at the Historic Rialto Theater. The festival is happening on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More info. here.

2. Celebrate the holiday with a twist at Love Bites: A Valentine’s Haunted House

This Valentine’s Day, Denver’s 13th Floor Haunted House is getting a heart-shaped makeover, but it’s not all hugs and kisses. The undead will rise from their coffins and welcome you to their own Valentine's Day bash; and what screams “love” more than holding your date close while being chased by the fanged fiends that lurk within the 13th Floor? “Love Bites” is open only this weekend, starting Valentine’s Day. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

3. Catch the magical creations of ice sculpting artists at the Cripple Creek Ice Festival

Didn’t catch the international Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge? You’ll have your chance to experience something similar during the Cripple Creek Ice Festival, which begins Saturday and goes through Sunday, Feb. 23. This event is free and open to the public. More info. here.

4. Explore the history and influence of jazz during Jazz Roots in Five Points

Celebrate Black History Month at Five Points during the third annual Jazz Roots series on Saturday, Feb. 15 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn how to the rich tapestry of jazz history became part of the neighborhood’s celebration of Black History Month and much more. More info. here.

5. In the mood for music? Head to the Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn

The Midwinter Bluegrass Festival, which has been going strong since 1986, will enthrall Coloradans once more with 15 bands that will showcase their talent to thousands of people at the recently renovated Delta Hotel by Marriott in Northglenn. The event starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Tickets range from $25-120. More info. here.

6. Have a laugh at the Telluride Comedy Festival

The 25th annual Telluride Comedy Festival at the historic Sheridan Opera House begins this Thursday and goes through Sunday. Between Locals’ Night, improv, sketch comedy and more, there will be tons to laugh out this weekend. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

7. Fat Tuesday Festa: Denver Brass with Festa Bateria

The Brazilian inspired percussion ensemble Festa Bateria will hold a Fat Tuesday Festa at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts in Denver Saturday and Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m. The event promises to keep “the good times rolling all night long with red hot horns, blistering trumpet solos, and the infectious rhythms of New Orleans and Brazil.” More info. here.