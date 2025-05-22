7 best things to do in Colorado this Memorial Day weekend: May 23-25, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Kick off the summer (even while it’s still spring) at the Boulder Creek Festival

Don’t want to travel far to kick-off the summer in the Front Range? Then head over to the Boulder Creek Festival! There will be lots of music, great eats, kids’ activities, a market, fitness classes, a fine art expo and more. The festival takes place from Friday through Monday. Head here for more info.

2. The Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival is ringing in the unofficial start of summer in Beaver Creek

If you’re down to take a little trip to the mountains this Memorial Day weekend, head to Beaver Creek Resort for the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival. Enjoy live Blues music, feast on mouth-watering eats and wash it all down with some of the best craft brews from the region. The festival begins Friday and goes through Sunday. Tickets and more info. here.

3. If you’re down for live music with incredible mountain views, this festival in Black Forest is for you

The 16th annual MeadowGrass Music Festival in Black Forest is back to celebrate the arrival of the unofficial start to summer in Colorado. From Friday through Sunday, enjoy live music, a beer fest, a costume contest, a kids’ zone and much more. For tickets and info., click here.

4. Run your ass off during the Georgetown and Idaho Springs Pack Burro races

In the early days of the mining industry in Colorado, miners would use burros (donkeys, in Spanish) to help them carry equipment and supplies, meaning they had to lead them on foot. The burro races commemorate these men and women and their burros. The burro races happen on Saturday (Georgetown) and Idaho Springs (Sunday). Ticket and more info. here.

5. Check out some art in the mountains at the Estes Park Art Market

The Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies is hosting the Estes Park Art Market on Memorial Day weekend in Bond Park, in the center of downtown Estes Park. If you love art, this will be the place to be. More info. and full schedule here.

6. Get ready for two full days of games, history and heritage at Four Mile's Family Fun Free Days

Celebrate community and Native American heritage at Four Mile Historic Park. Stop by to check out the Indigenous vendors, education centers, and activities. Best of all, Four Mile is providing all-day free admission! This event is put on in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Indigenous Dancers. It’s happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. here.

7. Lace up for the BOLDERBoulder this Memorial Day weekend

One of the biggest races in the U.S. – if the most the most fun – returns to Boulder this Memorial Day. The 2025 BOLDERBoulder is considered one of the largest gatherings for the holiday weekend. More info. here.