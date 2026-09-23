Ella Langley to play at Denver’s The Grizzly Rose next month ahead of Red Rocks concert

DENVER — Ella Langley, whose hit “Choosin’ Texas” has made music history, will perform an “intimate” show at The Grizzly Rose in a couple of weeks.

The show, taking place Tuesday, Oct. 6, is part a special SiriusXM performance of its Small Stage Series that will air on The Highway.

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“The exclusive concert will feature Ella performing her hits, fan favorites, and songs from her latest album, “Dandelion,” according to a SiriusXM spokesperson.

Those looking to go ahead of her Oct. 7 show at Red Rocks can enter to win a couple of tickets by clicking here. If you’re from elsewhere in Colorado, SiriusXM officials say you can also enter for your chance to win a VIP trip to the concert by clicking here.

Promoters said the show will also feature a flavorful on-site experience with exclusive surprises, giveaways and product sampling.

On Tuesday, Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” became the longest-running No. 1 hit in the U.S., having spent 23 weeks at the top spot on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

That means the track has surpassed various records set by Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" and most impressively, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You." Her holiday classic held the previous record, with 22 weeks at No. 1.