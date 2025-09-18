DENVER — Grammy Award-winning pop sensation Ed Sheeran is coming to Denver next year.

The “Perfect” and “Perfect Symphony” star will bring his LOOP Tour to Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, July 4, 2026, according to a release from the Denver Broncos.

Presale tickets will go live Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. at edsheeran.com, but if you can’t get them that day, there’s another presale going on that next Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. using presale code “SHEERDEN.”

General on-sale tickets go live Friday, Sep. 26 at 10 a.m.

“The LOOP Tour follows Sheeran’s eighth studio album Play, released last week. The album finds Sheeran exploring new musical ground through collaboration with producers and musicians from around the globe and is inspired in part by Indian and Persian musical cultures. The tour promises an all-new set design with new songs from Play as well as fan favorites and classics mixed in,” a spokesperson said in a news release.

The tour kicks off in New Zealand and Australia in January 2026, with Denver being the tour’s fifth stop on the North American leg of the tour.

The stop will mark Sheeran’s first time since he set a single-night attendance record at the stadium during his Mathematics Tour in 2023, when 85,233 fans gathered to hear him sing in Denver.