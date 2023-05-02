'Dude,' Aerosmith’s Peace Out farewell tour has a stop in Denver!

DENVER — You "Don't Want to Miss a Thing" as Aerosmith announced they are ready to “Peace Out” and go on one last tour this year with a stop in the Mile High City.
The legendary 80s rock band plans a show at Ball Arena in Denver on Nov. 19. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.
The Peace Out tour will begin in Philadelphia Sept. 2 and will conclude in Montreal Jan. 26, 2024. Thirty-eight of the 40 stops will be in the U.S.
The last time the band fully toured was the Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour in 2017.
Aerosmith also announced that founding drummer Joey Kramer will not participate in the tour.
Touring with Aerosmith will be the Black Crowes.
