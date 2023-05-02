Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

'Dude,' Aerosmith’s Peace Out farewell tour has a stop in Denver!

Aerosmith announces 2019 Las Vegas residency
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Julio Aprea
<p>Aerosmith in Concert (Arnhem, Netherlands)</p>
Aerosmith announces 2019 Las Vegas residency
Posted at 12:10 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 14:12:55-04

DENVER — You "Don't Want to Miss a Thing" as Aerosmith announced they are ready to “Peace Out” and go on one last tour this year with a stop in the Mile High City.

The legendary 80s rock band plans a show at Ball Arena in Denver on Nov. 19. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.

The Peace Out tour will begin in Philadelphia Sept. 2 and will conclude in Montreal Jan. 26, 2024. Thirty-eight of the 40 stops will be in the U.S.

The last time the band fully toured was the Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour in 2017.

Aerosmith also announced that founding drummer Joey Kramer will not participate in the tour.

Touring with Aerosmith will be the Black Crowes.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-sanders-furryscurry.png

Community

Join Denver7 at the 30th annual Furry Scurry on May 6. Click and learn more