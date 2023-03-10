Denver7 takes on the silver screen in 2023 Oscars posters 

Brian Sanders has the need for speed, Shannon Ogden is the king of rock and roll, and Anne Trujillo is the master of the news universe in this year’s Denver7 Oscar posters.

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday on Denver7, members of the Denver7 Creative Services Team helped put reporters and anchors into main roles as actors and actresses, starring in some of the top news-related spin-offs of the Best Picture nominees.

Evening anchor Shannon Ogden is a talented musician in his own right, but he stepped into the shoes of the top selling solo artist of all time in ‘Ogden,’ a news-centric version of the ‘Elvis’ biopic.

The Denver7 investigative team didn’t actually turn blue, but some creative editing helped bring them to life as members of the Na’vi in ‘Investigators: Way of Justice.’

See how many members of the Denver7 news team you can spot in the colorful and creative poster for ‘Local News Everywhere All at Once,’ with anchor Anne Trujillo starring in the main role.

Finally, you’ll need to look closely to discern that the lead role in ‘Top Gun: Morning News’ isn’t actually Tom Cruise. It’s an aviator-clad Brian Sanders, along with his hot-shot team of high flyers, bringing you everything you need to start your day.

Does Shannon Ogden do a good Renée Zellweger? See the team channel their inner movie star with some famous movie quotes below: