Denver bars, music venues host listening parties for Taylor Swift's newest album

DENVER — Bars and music venues across the Denver metro are getting into the Taylor Swift craze ahead of the release of her newest album.

Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is set to drop at 10 p.m. MST Thursday. Several establishments are capitalizing on the release — and Swiftie fandom — by hosting listening parties.

There is a lot of economic weight behind Taylor Swift. She brought in big bucks to Colorado when she brought her Eras Tour to Empower Field at Mile High in July 2023.

According to the Common Sense Institute, Swift's two shows contributed an estimated $140 million to Colorado's gross domestic product (GDP). Polls showed concert attendees spent an average of $1,327 on show-related expenses, including food, lodging and travel.

Below are a few album-listening parties happening across the Denver metro.

Album-listening parties:

Hermans Hideaway

Date and Time: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Location: 1578 S Broadway, Denver, CO, 80210

Satire Brewing Company

Date and Time: Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to midnight

Location: 12136 Grant Circle Unit B, Thornton, CO, 80241

Click here for tickets

Mile High Spirits

Date and Time: Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 2201 Lawrence St. Denver, CO, 80205

Stanley Marketplace

Date and Time: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 2501 Dallas St, Aurora, CO, 80010

Denver Gaylor's Listening Party

Date and Time: Saturday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO, 80204

Click here for tickets