CU Boulder alum Aba Arthur discusses her acting role in 'The Color Purple'

DENVER — The new musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" features University of Colorado Boulder alumnus Aba Arthur.

Arthur, who currently serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council for the College of Arts and Sciences, plays the role of Abena.

While working on "The Color Purple," Arthur received personal coaching from Oprah Winfrey, who produced the film.

“She was so incredible, very hands-on, very involved in the process as a producer,” Arthur said. “I don’t know that anybody was expecting that she would be as hands-on as she was, but I found her to be so generous. And she really spoke life into me and my future.”

Arthur, who is currently based in Atlanta and Los Angeles, talked about the feeling of being back in the Centennial State.

“I'm going to go back and visit CU Boulder's campus at some point and meet up with some of my old professors and hopefully talk to a few students. And it just, it touches my heart. It's all full circle. Every time I come back, it's a full circle moment,” Arthur said.

Arthur was also in the Marvel hit "Wakanda Forever" and will soon appear in a new TV series called "Bad Monkey" starring Vince Vaughn.

