Country star Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma

Posted at 8:48 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 22:57:27-04

VINITA, Okla. — Country star Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday in Oklahoma for obstruction of an investigation.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer said he had an "incident" with Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

"Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said," Bryan said.

Bryan said he was frustrated in the moment and apologized.

According to our sister station, KJRH, Bryan bonded out of the Craig County Jail nearly an hour and a half after being booked.

"Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers," Bryan said.

Bryan exploded onto the country music scene in April 2022 with his hit song "Something in the Orange." His self-titled album, which was released on August 25, landed in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart. He is scheduled to bring his "The Quittin Time Tour" to Empower Field at Mile High on June 15, 2024.

