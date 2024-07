U.S. television legend and comedian Bob Newhart has died. He was 94.

The TV icon was part of U.S. comedic history starring in CBS sitcoms and winning a Grammy Award for album of the year for his 1960 record "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart."

Newhart died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from his publicist obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.