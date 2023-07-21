Colorado's 'Barbenheimer' ties, from the creator of the Barbie doll to Manhattan Project uranium

It’s a mega-weekend at the movies, with the expected blockbusters ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ hitting theaters. And while moviegoers choose between the fictional bright pink dreamland and the moody wartime biopic, both films have their basis in history - and connections to Colorado.

The inventor of the Barbie doll was born in Denver.

Uranium used in the Manhattan Project was mined in Colorado.

Barbie’s ‘mom’ born a mile high

Ruth Handler, who came up with the idea for the blonde-haired doll that would become an American icon, was born Ruth Mosko in Denver in 1916.

“It’s a pretty big deal, I think, where you’re born. And she stayed there until she was about 20 when she got married,” author Robin Gerber said. “And she met the love of her life at a Jewish dance in Denver.”

Gerber wrote the book ‘Barbie & Ruth’ all about the iconic toy’s creator. She described seeing her daughter play with paper dolls, and coming up with the idea of a grown woman toy for little girls. The doll was named Barbie after her daughter, Barbara.

And while Barbie was technically ‘born’ in California, had Handler stayed in her hometown, Gerber joked that it’s possible the Barbie dream house would’ve been more of a mountain house.

“Certainly there’s that great western Colorado influence,” she said. “Daring to do something different and special and individualistic.”

AP This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)

Oppenheimer’s main material mined here

Though lesser known and even less celebrated, Colorado has quite the nuclear past. That includes providing a good amount of radioactive material to Robert Oppenheimer’s Manhattan Project.

“A lot of folks are surprised to find out that about 14% of the uranium used in the Manhattan Project came from the Colorado Plateau,” western Colorado historian Zebulon Miracle explained.

That includes places like Grand Junction, Gateway, and a small town called Uravan in Mesa County. That town, along the Mesa River, was originally started to mine Vanadium, which strengthened steel. But another element was also found in the area which became of greater importance to war efforts: uranium.

After World War II, the market for uranium crashed and the town was eventually abandoned. It was designated a superfund site in the 1980’s, and now ceases to exist.

“It was completely cleaned out. All the buildings are gone today. most of the soil is gone today,” Miracle explained. “For the most part this entire community was wiped off the map.”