Colorado State Fair releases 2024 concert line up: Ludacris, Trace Adkins and more set to perform

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced it's concert line up for 2024.

Among those performing are:

Shane Smith & The Saints - August 23

Scott McCreery - August 24

Lonestar and Banda El Rocodo - August 25

An Evening of Icons with the Commodores and The Spinners - August 29

Trace Adkins - August 30

Cody Cozz - August 30

Ludacris - August 31

“Is there any better way to end the summer than with the State Fair and our unbelievable musical lineup? From rap and country superstars to R&B icons and a Mexican brass band, you can expect to see top musicians who are part of the Fair experience this year,” Scott Stoller, general manager of the Colorado State Fair, said.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more info.

