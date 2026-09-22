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Colorado is hosting a statewide celebration of Dolly Parton this weekend. Here’s what you should know.

Dolly Parton
Jonathan Short/Jonathan Short/Invision/AP
U.S singer Dolly Parton performs at Glastonbury music festival, England, Sunday, June 29, 2014. Thousands of music fans have arrived for the festival to see headliners Arcade Fire, Metallica and Kasabian. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton
Colorado is hosting a statewide celebration of Dolly Parton this weekend. Here’s what you should know.jpg
Aurora native credits Dolly Parton with launching his Nashville country music career
Music icon Dolly Parton dead at 80
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DENVER — Colorado is hosting a statewide party celebrating Dolly Parton and her legacy this weekend, and everyone’s invited.

The statewide celebration will begin Friday from 3-7 p.m. at Governor’s Park with a “Colorado Loves Dolly!” event designed to reflect who Doly was: A cultural icon that was fun, sparkly, generous, full of laughter and always ready with a good story.

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The event made possible thanks to a partnership between Parton’s Imagination Library, the Governo’s Office and the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, will be just one of many planned for Dolly Day, the nationwide celebration of the late country music artist that takes place on Sept. 25.

At the “Colorado Loves Dolly!” event, fans can expect story time, Dolly-inspired art activities and opportunities for families to learn more about Dolly’s literacy legacy. The event will also include a playground, games, family-friendly live entertainment, bubbles and opportunities for children to express their love for Dolly through songs, letters, pictures and the creation of a butterfly fairyland, according to a news release.

Colorado is hosting a statewide celebration of Dolly Parton this weekend. Here’s what you should know.jpg

Organizers are encouraging those wishing to attend to go in costume and festive attire.

“Think rhinestones, western wear and big hair,” organizers said.

Prizes for some of the best looks of the night — including a special prize for the 925th Dolly look-alike to enter the event.

Other events related to Dolly Day across the state will include storytimes, fundraisers, Dolly-themed mocktails, live music, children’s activities, Dolly look-alike contests and other community celebrations.

Parton died Aug. 25 at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer, according to CNN.

Find a celebration across the state by clicking here.