Colorado film chief is out despite upcoming Sundance Film Fest

Donald Zuckerman’s departure comes at a transitional time in the Colorado film industry
Gov. Jared Polis sat down for an exclusive interview with Denver7 and CPR News for the latest episode of Real Talk, the stations’ joint public affairs show that focuses on the stories and experiences of underserved communities, to discuss the impact of the Sundance Film Festival in Colorado.
Sundance coming to Boulder: Gov. Polis talks statewide impact of landing the iconic film festival
Donald Zuckerman, one of the primary architects of the drive to bring the Sundance Film Festival to Boulder starting in 2027, is no longer the film commissioner of Colorado, according to the state.

Zuckerman’s Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media will now be led by Arielle Brachfeld, the former deputy film commissioner, who will work as interim commissioner and director of the office. The film office falls under the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), which is run by executive director Eve Lieberman, an appointee of Gov. Jared Polis.

An OEDIT spokesperson declined to say why Zuckerman had left, or who was part of the decision, citing its policy of not commenting on personnel matters. Zuckerman declined to comment Monday morning.

Zuckerman’s departure comes at a sensitive time for Colorado’s film industry and culture, with the lucrative and attention-getting Sundance — one of the world’s top independent film festivals — on the horizon for 2027, as well as a Thursday groundbreaking for the long-in-the-works horror film museum and event center at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. That event, supported by Gov. Jared Polis, will also bring project partner and horror producer Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions (“Insidious,” “Paranormal Activity”) to Colorado on Thursday.

Zuckerman started the entire Sundance-luring process about two years ago, having reached out to old friend and former producer Gigi Pritzker, who’s now vice chair of the Sundance board, Pritzker told The Denver Post in March.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

