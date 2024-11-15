Colorado dancer performing with the Radio City Rockettes in their iconic Christmas show

Annabel Hibben has dreamed of being a Rockette since she started dancing as a child. The ThunderRidge High School and University of Colorado graduate grew up watching the iconic dance team perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, she finally gets to join them.

“To have been able to work through the programs, go to the open audition, and participate in the Rockettes conservatory was such a dream come true,” Hibben said.

She worked hard to earn a spot on the famous dance troupe. She studied dance at Starstruck Academy in Centennial, was on the ThunderRidge poms team and then the CU Boulder dance team.

Now, Hibben is performing in the iconic Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular, which has been a holiday staple since 1933. The show runs through Jan. 5 at Radio City Music Hall. Hibben shared a little behind-the-scenes knowledge about their famous kick lines.

“We do a technique called 'feeling the fabric' — so we are actually not touching each other when we're doing our kick line. We have our arms held back a little bit,” she said.

Those who can’t make it to New York City to see the Rockettes this season can watch Hibben and the Rockettes in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28.