Charlie’s Denver hosts '9 to 5' event in honor of Dolly Parton

This Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Charlie’s Denver, an LGBTQ+ friendly bar and nightclub, held an event to honor the iconic Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday at the age of 80.

The bar opened early, offered drink specials, and played her movies on a loop.

“With her just being the philanthropist of the world, she's always giving back. It's something that we can give back in honoring an icon, someone that individuals of all genres look up to in this community,” Edd Schommer, Charlie’s Denver general manager, told Denver7.

Schomer said in 1981, when Dolly came to Denver for a concert, Charlie’s made sure to give Parton her flowers.

“So back in 1981, July of '81, when she was doing a concert here in Denver, they reached out to us to see if we would send a flower arrangement to her dressing room, and as an icon already back in 1981, we did so,” Schommer said.

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Schommer said at Charlie’s, Parton will always be remembered as an ally and philanthropist.

“We love everyone, just like Dolly would. So we would make sure that, as Dolly says, ‘I will always love you’. We will always love you and welcome you into Charlie's,” Schommer said.

Schommer said even though details regarding Parton being laid to rest haven’t been made public yet, Charlie’s will host a special event on the day of her celebration of life.