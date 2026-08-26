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Charlie's Denver hosts '9 to 5' event in honor of Dolly Parton

Charlie’s Denver hosts '9 to 5' event in honor of Dolly Parton
KMGH photojournalist Richard Butler
Denver7 Anchor interviews Charlie's Denver General manager Edd Schomer about Charlie's event honoring Dolly Parton.
Charlie’s Denver hosts '9 to 5' event in honor of Dolly Parton
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This Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Charlie’s Denver, an LGBTQ+ friendly bar and nightclub, held an event to honor the iconic Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday at the age of 80.

The bar opened early, offered drink specials, and played her movies on a loop.

“With her just being the philanthropist of the world, she's always giving back. It's something that we can give back in honoring an icon, someone that individuals of all genres look up to in this community,” Edd Schommer, Charlie’s Denver general manager, told Denver7.

Schomer said in 1981, when Dolly came to Denver for a concert, Charlie’s made sure to give Parton her flowers.

“So back in 1981, July of '81, when she was doing a concert here in Denver, they reached out to us to see if we would send a flower arrangement to her dressing room, and as an icon already back in 1981, we did so,” Schommer said.

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Schommer said at Charlie’s, Parton will always be remembered as an ally and philanthropist.

“We love everyone, just like Dolly would. So we would make sure that, as Dolly says, ‘I will always love you’. We will always love you and welcome you into Charlie's,” Schommer said.

Schommer said even though details regarding Parton being laid to rest haven’t been made public yet, Charlie’s will host a special event on the day of her celebration of life.

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Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Micah Smith
Micah Smith anchors Denver7’s 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts, and reports on issues impacting all of Colorado’s communities. She specializes in telling stories centered on social equity and hearing voices that are unheard or silenced. If you’d like to get in touch with Micah, fill out the form below to send her an email.