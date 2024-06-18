Watch Now
Justin Timberlake reportedly arrested for driving drunk in the Hamptons

The pop star is on tour and scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday.
Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons and charged with drunk driving, the AP reported citing a law enforcement source. (Scripps News)
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jun 18, 2024

Pop star Justin Timberlake was reportedly arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, and will appear in court on Tuesday.

ABC News was the first to report Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons for driving while intoxicated. The news was confirmed by the Associated Press.

The arrest reportedly took place Monday night, but no other details have been released.

Timberlake became one of the most recognizable pop stars in the world as a member of NSYNC. He then launched a successful solo career, winning 10 Grammy Awards.

He has also numerous acting credits, including lead roles in "The Social Network" and "Friends with Benefits."

Timberlake is currently on tour and is scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday. His last tour performance was on Saturday in Miami.

