Dolly Parton plans for a musical on her life using her songs to land on Broadway in 2026

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway has had great success with “Hello, Dolly.” Now get ready for “Hello, I'm Dolly.”

Dolly Parton is writing new songs to go along with some of her past hits and co-writing a stage story inspired by her life for a stage musical that she hopes to land on Broadway in 2026.

"I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended,” she said in a statement.

Parton will team up with Maria S. Schlatte on the story. Schlatte won an Emmy for producing Netflix's “Christmas on the Square,” which starred Christine Baranski.

“Hello, I'm Dolly” is the name of Parton's debut album released in 1967, which had the songs ″Dumb Blonde″ and ”Something Fishy.″

Parton went on to become a national treasure, starring in movies, writing books, earning Grammys, becoming the first country artist to be named MusiCares Person of the Year and donating $1 million for coronavirus research.

With 52 Grammy nominations and 11 wins, she is the second-most nominated woman in Grammy history, only behind Beyoncé, who has 79 nods and 24 wins. The country icon earned the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award a decade ago.

Parton will have plenty of past hits to choose from, including her three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 — “9 to 5,” “Here You Come Again” and “Islands in the Stream.” She also has 25 No. 1 Hot Country songs like “Yellow Roses,” “Think About Love,” “Tennessee Homesick Blues” and “Jolene.”

This won't be the first time Parton's music will be heard on Broadway. A stage version of “9 to 5” landed in 2009 starring Stephanie J. Block, Megan Hilty and Allison Janney, and the 1993 Christmas special “Candles, Snow & Mistletoe” contained her song “With Bells On.”

Parton's show will be the latest musician bio on Broadway using their songs, joining such recent artists as Neil Diamond, Alicia Keys, Michael Jackson, Carole King and Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

She will join such pop and rock luminaries as Elton John, Cyndi Lauper, The Go-Gos, Sting,Alanis Morissette, Dave Stewart, Edie Brickell, Trey Anastasio, David Byrne and Fatboy Slim and Bono and The Edge with Broadway scores.

“Hello, I’m Dolly” will be produced by Parton, Adam Speers for ATG Productions and Danny Nozell for CTK Enterprises.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits